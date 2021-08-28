Jackson leads Boston Community Runners home at GEAR 10k

Runners at the GEAR 10k

Part of the Run For All series, the Grand East Anglia Run (GEAR 10k) is a challenging run taking on the twists and turns of Kings Lynn town centre, the parkland and river side within its six mile route.

Starting at the Tuesday Market Place, where a race village was installed, just over 1,500 runners gathered and snaked their way around the edge of the market place from the start line.

It took just over three minutes for all the runners to cross the start line but as it was chip timed your individual time started when you crossed the start line.

Marcus Staff.

The runners headed out on to the front of the riverside via the South Quay initially before heading back towards the pedestrian shopping areas, wending their way through a beautiful park known as The Walks, around Red Mount Chapel and Gaywood River before heading back along the roads heading out of the town.

Eventually the runners took a left turn leading them onto a cycle path overlooking and running alongside the Great River Ouse.

There was a cooling head wind alongside the river which was very welcome on a rather hot muggy run.

Turning back onto South Quay the runners retraced their steps for a fast finish back in the Market Place.

Eleven members of the Boston Community Runners took part.

Simon Jackson had a very quick run and managed a PB time of 41.45, still looking fresh when he crossed the line.

Next back was Beth Lines who ran her second fastest 10k to finish in 50.48, just ahead of Marcus Staff who was running his first official race for the Boston Runners and managed a PB time of 50.53.

Finishing next came Georgina Lidgard in a fast time of 54.25.

Neil Goodwin was the next BCR runner home crossing the line in 55.13, just ahead of running buddy Dianne Houghton who was over two minutes inside her predicted time.

Dianne stopped the clock at 56.35.

Sarah-Jane Eggleton was next home.

She was delighted to finish in a time of 59.17.

Jackie Hallett was thrilled to manage her first sub hour 10k netting herself a new PB time of 59.44 and Sarah Burton crossed the line in 1.06.11, Abigail Eggleton completing her first event in 1:07.54 and giving herself a target time to aim for.

Carole Page was the final club runner back having ran with her friend Lynn Lambley.

Both finished in 1:19.13.

Boston Community Runners are a running club for all abilities and distances. They also offer a RunWalkRun group and now a Walking with Purpose group.

They meet Tuesdays and Thursdays at about 6.50pm for a 7pm start from Peter Paine on Rosebery Avenue and also arrange weekend social runs.