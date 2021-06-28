Janney leads the way once again at Gainsborough Aegir Cycling Club

Gainsborough Aegir cycling club riders near West Stockwith.

Riders could chose 1, 2 or 3 laps of the 8.3 mile course.

The start was on Laughton Lane and headed through Wildsworth then along the riverside road to East Stockwith and along Carr Lane to Laughton Lane. Cycling conditions were good.

Janney clocked 1 hour 04 minutes 57 seconds to beat Trevor Halstead (1 hour 15 minutes 27 seconds).

The club’s leisure riders enjoyed a 40 mile trip on Sunday, which headed over the River Trent and took in Beckingham, Walkeringham, Misterton, West Stockwith, Gunthorpe, Owston Ferry and Epworth.