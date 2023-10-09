Jenkins ends the season with points finishes

​Ruskington rider Kyle Jenkins was at Donington Park for the final round of the No Limits Club CB500 championship where he recorded three points finishes to round off his first season in the highly competitive class.

Kyle Jenkins in action at Donington Park. Photo: Camipix.

With Ricky Martin already crowned as champion and Jenkins having sealed the runner-up spot, he was hoping to end his season with a strong showing.

Jenkins completed his qualifying in fifth place in his class and was placed on the third row of the mixed grid of riders for the start of the first race.

As the race got underway Jenkins remained in fifth place before making his way forward to fourth on lap three. But he was unable to make any further progress and took the chequered flag in fourth position.

Starting the second race from the middle of the front row Jenkins shot away to a good start, settling into third place. The riders were three abreast into the Old Hairpin and as they came out the other side Jenkins was up to second behind Freddie Russo.

He held second place until lap five when champion elect Ricky Martin, who had started from the back of the grid, relegated him to third. One lap later and he had slipped down to eventually complete the race in fifth position.

Race three didn't go Jenkins’ way. He started from the middle of the second row and completed the first lap in fourth place, but then began to slip back and finished the nine laps in eighth.