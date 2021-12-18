Jim and Kieran Gillespie make brilliant starts to indoor athletics season

Jim Gillespie.

Wragby athletes Kieran and Jim Gillespie have got their indoor seasons underway.

Dad Jim was in action at Loughborough while Kieran took to the track at Sheffield where a brilliant start to the indoor campaign saw him clock a personal best in the 60m.

Kieran crossed the line in 7.94 secs.

He followed this up with his second fastest ever time over 600m, clocking an impressive 90.13 seconds.

"I can guarantee there was nobody else running both of those events, which shows Kieran's ability over a range of distances," said Jim, who is also Kieran's coach.

At Loughborough Jim was having a self confessed 'whale of a time' with his best ever series of throws indoors.

He finished with a winning putt of 8.56m, his best ever opening competition mark.

"So, as you can imagine, we are both very pleased with our starts to the indoor season," Jim added.