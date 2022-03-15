Jiu jitsu ace Hinton is a national champion

Ashton Hinton with George Chambers.

Wainfleet Jiu Jitsu Club’s Ashton Hinton has become a national champion.

Competing in Coventry he dominated his division and won the final by armbar to take on the number one ranking in the country in his category.

Will no time to rest on his laurels, Hinton will be back in action to defend his title on March 27 in Wolverhampton.Seniors Rob Rosie and Brandon Silva also represented the club at the All Stars BJJ UK Nationals.

Rob Rosie and Brandon Silva.

Rosie had a hard fought win against a high level prospect from London but was disqualified due to a technicality in his second match after submitting his opponent with an ankle lock.

Silva had four fights.

A quick bulldog choke win secured victory in his first match before a guillotine choke won him his his second.

In his third match he fought the national champion, losing by just two points.

He then went on to have a fourth match for bronze, but came up short getting caught in a choke.

The club runs kids and adults classes and beginners are always welcome.