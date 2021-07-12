Jonathan Chapman flies the flag for Gainsborough and Morton Striders

The Summer Dukeries 40 ultramarathon took place on Saturday, with Jonathan Chapman being the sole Gaisborough and Morton Strider rising to the challenge, writes James Croft.

By Community Sport Reporter
Monday, 12th July 2021, 2:34 pm
Updated Monday, 12th July 2021, 2:39 pm
Jonathan Chapman. Pic by John Rainsforth.

Starting in the heart of Sherwood Forest, the 40 mile route passes through Cresswell Crags, Clumber Park and the Thoresby Estate. The event offers a picturesque setting that will be hard to find elsewhere, even taking in views of The Major Oak.

Chapman set off in the hope of achieving his finish goal of seven and a half hours, and remained on track for much of the race. However, it was a hot day making for uncomfortable running.

He slowed as hydration and refuelling became difficult, but was determined to cross the finish line and did so in the time of 8:47:24.

