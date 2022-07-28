Kristian Jones following his win. Photo: @FishOMania (Twitter)

Held on Saturday (25th), some of the UK and Europe’s best match anglers battled it out for the £50k prize pot at Westwood Lakes in Boston.

It was 23-year-old Kristian Jones from the Wirral who came out on top at the last weigh in with 56.750kg, making it the closest final for a long time.

In second place, Midlands angler Andy Dyson ran Kristian close with 56.340kg and walked away with a cool £10k.

Arti Hilmi was leading the match right until the end where his smaller stamp of fish couldn’t get him over the line with 56.150kg.

The venue attracted nearly 3,000 visitors and will surely be a shoe-in as the final hosts for 2023.

On a more local level, the Black Bull AC headed to Hanworth Country Park canal lake for their latest league fixture.

Geoff Bewick made the most of an end peg advantage and ran out winner with 96lb 3oz of carp, silvers and f1. Neil Ashman just pipped Dale Tasker for second place with 83lb 5oz versus 83lb 4oz respectively. Again F1 and carp were the mainstay.

Woodland Waters at Ancaster have been rotating lakes during their evening series held every Wednesday.

The latest contest took place on Birch Pool and was a pole only match.

Richard Bond used paste tactics to tempt 27lb 14oz for the win. Second was venue bailiff Pete Lawler using his local knowledge to weigh 15lb 10oz.

Completing the frame was Chris Hodgson and 13lb 2oz.