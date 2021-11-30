Jordan Skelly stars for Gainsborough Striders at Doncaster 10k

Some of the Gainsborough Striders squad in Doncaster.

Jordan Skelly won the race in a time of 31.15, while two long-standing age group records were smashed, James Croft in the V35 with 35.08 and Phil Marsland the V65 in 44.27 with Chris Inman just behind on 44.48

Four Striders broke their PBs, Lauren Staves running 40.17, Charles Anyan 43.32, Kirsty Collinson 67.56 and Ross Connell 74.45.

Other finishers were Mark Rodgers (39:19), Craig Ward (43:09), Simon Blacknell (43:15), Lee Fenlon (44:04), Carl Currie (45:29), Glenn Peniston (45:30), Kevin Dunne (46:18), Stephen Toward (48:01), Ian Longstaffe (49:16), Hanna Bennett (49:20), Clare Ward (52:49), Dan Gleave (53:13), Ian Haldenby (54:21), Giusi Perseu (54:22), Cliff Middleton (54:24), Vicky Toward (59:44), Linda Harty (62:27), Tanya Burbidge (67:16), Janet Goude (70:53), Helen Clarke (73:56), and Rachel Haldenby (77:36).

Elsewhere, Aaron Hill and Lorna Allison took on half marathon events in Derbyshire at Derby and Clowne.