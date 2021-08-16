Joy of sixth for Jack Harvey

Jack Harvey finished sixth.

Jack Harvey claimed sixth place as Meyer Shank Racing made their first return to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway since taking home the coveted Indianapolis 500 victory in May.

With two yellows late in the 85-lap Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix to spice up the pace of the race, Bassingham’s Harvey did the business.

Harvey showed pace early on in the No 60 AutoNation / SiriusXM Honda, never dropping outside of the top 10.

Starting on Firestone primary tires, it was the team’s strategy call to run the rest of the race on alternates.

It was a fast race to the finish with 68 laps of green flag running until the first of two yellow flags was deployed with 18 laps to go.

It was a quick restart from sixth before the field went back to yellow with just nine laps to go.

It was a six-lap sprint to the finish for the field following the second restart.

Harvey fought off oncoming competition to finish sixth - his second best finish at the IMS road course (third in 2019).

Meyer Shank Racing will return to IndyCar action this weekend as the series heads to World Wide Technology Raceway for its first oval race since the Indianapolis 500.

“It was a pretty exciting race,” Harvey said.

“We had a good pace from the start and really carried that on throughout the race.