Kart ace Rhys Owen up to second spot

Rhys Owen.

Rhys Owen moved into second spot in the WCK Championship after podium this weekend.

Testing went well on Saturday for the young kart ace and there were high hopes for a good finish on race day.

In heat one Rhys started third and drove superb to claim his first win in Honda Cadet on Sunday.

In heat two he finished fourth and in heat three he added a second place finish.

This put him second on the grid for the final.

After a great start, Rhys led the pack away until lap three when he was passed for the lead.