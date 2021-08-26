Kart bonanza at Woodthorpe this Bank Holiday weekend

Rhys Owen.

Woodthorpe Kart Club, near Alford, will hold their annual GP race meeting this Bank Holiday weekend.

There will be more than 100 drivers battling it out for the title with 12 classes of juniors and senior drivers from Lincolnshire and around the country.

They will complete over three days for the prestigious GP Plate.

The club will also have Lincolnshire Racer Harley Keeble back at the club Where it all started while he has a weekend off from his factory driving duties with the Tony Kart team in Italy.

Drivers going for the GP Title will include nine-year-old Rhys Owen from Ruskington, racing in Honda Cadet, Who currently lies second in the club drivers championship.