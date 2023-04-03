​Karter Rhys Owen is in fine form amid busy schedule

​Sleaford karter Rhys Owen has been in good form in recent weeks as he continues his development on the track.

February started off with the news that Sleaford Quality Foods will be one of Rhys’s sponsors for the 2023 season.

Rhys then had a solid race meeting at round one of the Fulbeck Sprint Series. A strong 30 kart grid of juniors sore Rhys finish sixth overall in the final.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The following weekend It was round one of the Woodthorpe Kart Club Championship.

Rhys Owen has been in fine form in recent weeks.

Rhys had a fantastic weekend, racing at the front and claiming his first podium of the year with a second place in the final.

Advertisement

Advertisement

March saw the first round of the JKC National Kart championship, a highly-competitive series with 36 drivers in the Junior class from across the country.

Round one took place at Warden Law in Sunderland, with Rhys posting top ten times in testing but only managing to qualify 15th on the Saturday due to a drying track and a slight mistake on his last flying lap.

Having made a good start in heat one, Rhys had to take avoiding action onto the grass to miss a spinning kart dropping him to 36th position at the end of the first lap but he fought back to finish in 22nd place, following that up with 11th place in heat two.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Heat three saw Rhys starting 11th but he dropped back to finish 22nd due to a penalty for contact.

This put Rhys in 19th for the start of the final. After contact from another driver sent Rhys into a spin, this dropped him to 22nd at the end of the first lap, but he battled his way though to finish a credible 15th out of the 36 drivers, with lots of positives to take away as he heads to the the next round in April at Rowrah in Cumbria.

You can follow Rhys’s progress via his website, www.rhysowenracing.co.uk, via Instagram at @rhysowenracing, or his Facebook page by searching for ‘Rhys Owen Racing.’

Advertisement

Advertisement