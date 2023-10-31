Keogh stars at Spa with stunning round of 13 under

​Adam Keogh is in the form of his life following a round of -13 at the home of England Golf – on Woodhall Spa Golf Club’s Hotchkin Course.

​The 35-year-old bagged his fifth career hole-in-one during an astonishing round of 60 on the 6,869-yard, par-73 course, as he enjoyed 11 birdies on top of his eagle ace to secure what is believed to be the best-ever score on the course from the white tees.

Remarkably, it was his joint-best score, as just 14 days earlier he shot 59 (-13) at Turkey’s Carya Golf Course. That was a personal record he broke by three shots, having shot -10 at Spalding in 2021.

The head professional at Woodhall Spa has been in such scintillating form that he is now a combined -54 for his last six rounds, which have included five eagles, 45 birdies, 57 pars and just a single bogey.

Head professional Adam Keogh was in fine form at Woodhall Spa Golf Club.

Last Wednesday, Keogh was playing alongside fellow professional Jordan Wrisdale, who himself enjoyed a superb round of -5.

And Wrisdale revealed: “We’ve been working together for the last 12 months so we arranged a game to help me prepare for DP World Tour Q School. I know how good Adam can play but he was another level and it was great to witness."

Keogh explained: “Jordan knew I shot 59 a couple of weeks before, so when I was four-under through six holes, he said it’d be impressive to shoot 59 twice in two weeks. I said it would truly be something special at Woodhall, as it would mean shooting -14!

“I got to -5 through 9. I wasn’t even thinking about a target at that point but then I went birdie-birdie-eagle, and so I was -9 through 12. I was still some way off but knew I had two par-fives to play.

"I secured birdie on the 14th and had a chance at birdie from 20 feet on 15. I then hit it close on 16 and 17 to get birdies, so was heading down 18 knowing I needed an eagle to shoot 59. I hit the drive down the left-hand side and then hit a three-wood 265 yards to the left of the green. I had an outside eagle chance with the chip which was on line, but finished about a foot short!”