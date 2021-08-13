Kieran Gillespie records two personal bests after battling back from injury

Wragby athletes Jim and Kieran Gillespie completed their action in the Loughborough Series last week.
Dad Jim was first up in the shot putt, winning with a throw of 8.28m.
Kieran then took to the track in the 100m and ran a personal best time 0f 12.12 secs.
Within the hour he took more than a second off his 200m personal best, running 24.58 secs - a massive improvement.
“After witnessing both of his performances I was nothing less than inspired and went on to win the discus with a seasons best of 26.17m,” Jim said.
“Kieran really deserves credit for these performances, he has battled back form injury to produce these excellent times.”