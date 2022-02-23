Kieran Gillespie takes second off 400m PB time

Kieran Gillepsie.

Kieran Gillespie is celebrating after setting a new personal best time.

The Wragby athlete had a fantastic run at Sheffield Arena on Saturday when representing his university, Leeds Beckett.

Running in the 400m he ripped over a second from his indoor personal best with a time of 54.20 seconds.

“This time is in fact faster than his outdoor best which augers well for the summer because you usually run about one or two seconds faster outdoors,” said coach and dad Jim.

“If you are tall like Kieran, he’s 6’4”, the tight bends and track banking are really hard to negotiate, but he has definitely clicked this weekend.”

Kieran has one more indoor race in March then it will be a phase of decent speed work to lead him into the summer season.