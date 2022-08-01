Tom Fisher secured podium finishes at Brands Hatch.

After qualifying in third position Fisher lined up for a front row start to the first race on Saturday which took place on the short Indy circuit.

As the lights went out Fisher slotted into third place in his class but fifth overall in the mixed grid of riders.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He caught and passed Wilfred Turner on lap four to move up into fourth overall and spent the next 10 laps pursuing Sam Throw who he passed on lap 14 of 20.

He then had a clear track ahead which enabled him to catch the two leaders, Finlay Arscott and Tommy Fielding.

The three then entered into a close and exciting battle for the lead with just 0.2s covering the three riders.

But try as he may Fisher just could not make the pass he required and crossed the finish line for third place.

On Sunday the race action moved onto the full International circuit with Fisher starting from the middle of the front row and taking up second place on the first lap.

He passed Arscott on lap two to take the lead and was beginning to pull a small gap when the red flag halted the race.

At the restart which was to be a seven lap dash to the flag, Fisher was running in fourth place when rain started to fall.

He dropped a couple of places as he slowed to avoid slipping in the wet conditions and the red flag came out once again.

This time a result was declared and Fisher was awarded sixth place.

Having set the fastest lap of the shortened second race Fisher started the final race from pole position.

But James Alderson beat him to the first corner and took up the lead with Fisher in his tyre tracks.

The two leaders made a break at the front and remained within 0.3s of each other until lap 10 of 12 when they encountered some back markers.

Alderson was lucky and passed the back markers without a hitch but Fisher was held up and lost ground and had to be content with second place just 1.19s adrift.

Fisher had done enough to retain his second place in the overall rider standings where Arscott holds the lead on 331.5 points while Fisher has 294.

But with two rounds and four races remaining it is still possible for him to make up the deficit.

Fisher said: “There was some very close racing at Brands Hatch but that is usual in this class. The top three or four riders are all very much on the same pace and its just down to who gets the best start and things like that.

“In that last race I was unlucky as there was nothing in it until we caught the back markers.

"I was held up for a fraction of a second but it was enough for James to get away. But that’s racing and we both really enjoyed the battle.

The next round is a Cadwell Park on September 3/4.