Tom Fisher in action at Brands Hatch. Photo: Camilla Temple-Court.

After qualifying in third position, Fisher lined up for a front row start to the first race on Saturday which took place on the short Indy circuit.

As the lights went out Fisher slotted into third in his class but fifth overall in the mixed grid of riders. He caught and passed Wilfred Turner on lap four to move up into fourth overall and spent the next 10 laps pursuing Sam Throw who he passed on lap 14 of 20.

He then had a clear track ahead which enabled him to catch the two leaders, Finlay Arscott and Tommy Fielding. The three then entered into a close and exciting battle for the lead with just 0.2s covering the three riders. But try as he may, Fisher just could not make the pass he required and crossed the finish line for third place.

On Sunday, action moved to the full International circuit with Fisher starting from the middle of the front row and taking up second place on the first lap.

He passed Arscott on lap two and was beginning to pull a small gap when the red flag halted the race. At the re-start, which was to be a seven lap dash to the flag, Fisher was running in fourth place when rain started to fall.

He dropped a couple of places as he slowed to avoid slipping in the wet conditions and the red flag came out once again. This time a result was declared and Fisher was awarded sixth place.

Having set the fastest lap of the shortened second race Fisher started the final race from pole position. But James Alderson beat him to the first corner and took up the lead with Fisher in his tyre tracks.

The leaders made a break at the front and remained within 0.3s of each other until lap 10 of 12 when they encountered some back markers. Alderson was lucky and passed the back markers without a hitch but Fisher lost ground and had to be content with second place just 1.19s adrift.

Fisher retained his second place in the overall rider standings where Arscott holds the lead on 331.5 points while Fisher has 294.