Tom Fisher, won twice for Kime Racing to end the season in style.

After qualifying as second fastest rider Fisher began the first of three races from a front row grid position and got away to a speedy start to take up the lead which he held throughout the 10 laps.

He increased his lead with every lap and completed the race for the win with an advantage of 6.231s over Finley Arscott. He also set the fastest lap of the race with a 1m 35.349s - 93.91mph.

Starting the second race from pole position Fisher once again got a clean start and led the pack into Redgate for the first time.

Again he gradually extended his lead to 3.4s on lap eight of 12. But he didn't get a clean pass through the back markers and Arscott began to make up ground with the lead down to three seconds at the end of lap nine.

Tyre wear came into play which caused Fisher to slow whereas Arscott appeared to get faster and gradually reduced the gap to 0.7s on the penultimate lap.

But Fisher had enough in reserve to maintain the lead and crossed the finish line for his second win of the weekend just half a second ahead of Arscott.

Fisher lined up in the middle of the front row for the start of the final race of the season hoping to make it a hat trick of wins but it was not to be. He didn’t get a clean start and found himself down in fourth place on the opening lap.

He soon recovered and one lap later he passed Andy Smart to take up third place.

By this time the leading two riders had pulled away but Fisher was determined to catch them and on lap eight he caught and passed Tommy Fielding to take second place.

But newly crowned champion Finley Arscott was just out of his reach and Fisher had to be content with second place half a second behind Arscott.

So for the second year in succession Fisher ends the season as runner up in the championship on 409 points with Jack Bednarek finishing in third place on 277 points. Finley Arscott is champion with 461.5 points.