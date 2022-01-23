Kuk Sol Won duo celebrate reaching fifth-degree master status

Marian Meggat.

Two students from Kuk Sool Won Boston have been promoted to fifth-degree master.

Marian Meggat, 65, and 28-year-old Rysian Boyall, both started their training in 1995, Marian with her daughter and Rysian with her father.

Twenty-six years of dedication paid off with them being presented their new belts at the European championships.

Rysian Boyall.

With Grandmaster In Hyuk Suh unable to attend, their official promotion presentation will take place in June this year when he visits the UK, as he is the only person to promote anyone to master and above level.

Rysian is one of the youngest 5th degree masters in the world, while Marian is one of the oldest, showing you can achieve anything at any age.