Kuk Sol Won duo celebrate reaching fifth-degree master status

Two students from Kuk Sool Won Boston have been promoted to fifth-degree master.
Marian Meggat, 65, and 28-year-old Rysian Boyall, both started their training in 1995, Marian with her daughter and Rysian with her father.
Twenty-six years of dedication paid off with them being presented their new belts at the European championships.
With Grandmaster In Hyuk Suh unable to attend, their official promotion presentation will take place in June this year when he visits the UK, as he is the only person to promote anyone to master and above level.
Rysian is one of the youngest 5th degree masters in the world, while Marian is one of the oldest, showing you can achieve anything at any age.
Apart from helping in the evening classes Marian also sometimes helps Friday mornings when there is a special class that caters for the elder age group.