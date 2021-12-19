Kuk Sool Won Boston finish 10th at European Championships while Ben Smith strikes gold at nationals

Ben Smith.

Kuk Sool Won Boston took 18 students to WKSA European Championship to Norwich's University of East Anglia - finishing 10th in the continent.

Schools from all over UK and Europe came to compete with more than 700 taking part.

Second degree black belts to white belts competed in forms, techniques, weapons and sparring.

By the end of the day most students had won at least one medal.

This was the first tournament in more than two years that 8th degree Master Alex Suh was able toi visit from the USA to represent his father Grandmaster In Hyuk Suh.

"When school placements were announced we were surprised to of come 10th in Europe, this is a great achievement considering we took so few competitors," said school leader Sonny Boyall.

The following week four students travelled to Liverpool to compete the the UK Championships.

All four won medals in most categories with first degree Ben Smith taking gold in sword.

"For our school the traditional art is more important than competitions, it’s nice to see students win when little practice is done for tournaments," Sonny added.