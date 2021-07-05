Kuk Sool Won Boston members see red

Chris Johnson.

Two members of Kuk Sool Won Boston are celebrating promotions.

Hillary Groves and Chris Johnson are among the school's elder members and have been training in a special class every Friday morning for the past two years.

They learn most things every other student learns in Kuk Sool Won, but at a more leisurely pace.

Throughout lockdown they were not deterred and took part in online classes to help keep them active.

Once face to face classes resumed the pair both took the opportunity to take their gradings.

Both were promoted to red belt.

Places are available for the Friday morning class, details available at www.kswboston.org.uk

Hillary Groves.