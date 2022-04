Some of the club members who were graded.

Kuk Sool Won Boston have held their first grading of 2022.

Black belts started at 8am with the last grading finishing at 3pm.

Depending on belt colour, students graded between one and four hours, with the oldest students in their 70-80 years age group.