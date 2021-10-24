Kuk Sool Won students make the grade

The Kuk Sool Won students.

Kuk Sool Won members have undergone a recent grading test.

Black belts starting at 7am and, at 10am, the brown belts arrived for their testing with gradings carrying on until 3pm.

The youngest person grading was aged six with three students from the Silver Dragons class on Friday mornings representing the opposite end of the scale.

At promotion time family and friends were invited to attend the ceremony.

After the promotions each class performed a small demonstration for their fellow students and spectators.