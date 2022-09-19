Kyle Jenkins extends Thundersport lead to 35 points ahead of final round

Kyle Jenkins in action at Oulton Park.

In his rookie year, Jenkins has been a revelation taking 15 wins, five seconds and five third places plus one DNF in the 26 races so far this year with one round of four races left to race.

Oulton Park had just two races on Saturday and Jenkins took part in Friday’s test day to learn the circuit.

He said: “Testing started off in the wet to heavy rain throughout the night which was an ideal time to learn the circuit as I had never been here before. It quickly dried up for the rest of the sessions and I went really well, learning all my braking markers ready for both races.”

In Saturday morning qualifying Jenkins completed some steady laps before getting into a rhythm to record a couple of fast laps which put him into pole position in the mixed grid of Seniors and Freshmen.

As the first eight lap race got underway Jenkins got away to a good start and leapt into the lead at Old Hall.

He maintained the overall lead ahead of the senior riders until they came across a back marker when two riders got the advantage and passed him. But he kept the lead in the Freshman class and took the chequered flag for the win with an advantage of 16.815s from Bradley Smith who was second in the class.

Little did he know at the time, but he was racing a ticking time bomb due to the battery ballooning up and on the verge of exploding.

Race two went much the same way with Jenkins taking the lead on the second corner of the opening lap.

He was followed by Paul Manning in the Senior class and the pair pulled clear. Jenkins led until the final corner of the last lap when Manning made a pass stick and the pair headed to the chequered flag almost as one. Manning took the overall victory by 0.2s but Jenkins completed the double in his own class 13.267s ahead of Smith.

He said: “I have to thank the Leaning brothers, Josh for the new battery and Will for all the tips and advice. A big thank you to the amazing team I have behind me and all the support from the family who came to Oulton. Roy Ridealgh at RP Motorsport, Lee Jenkins, Charlotte Jean, 151s, Olivers Motorcycles Ltd, Caffe Cream bike night Bourne, Nick Smith Designs."