Kyle Jenkins storms to Thundersport title at Cadwell Park

Kyle Jenkins sealed the Thundersport title at Cadwell Park. Photo: Sid Diggins.

Going into the final round, Jenkins held a commanding lead of 45 points but with double points up for grabs needed to complete all four races either ahead of or right behind his nearest rival, Brad Smith.

During Friday’s test day, although rain had made the track slippery and wet it didn’t faze Jenkins and his last lap was fast enough to put him second on the mixed grid of riders and first in his class.

He had a comfortable grid position well ahead of Smith and got a clean start to the first race and pulled away, maintaining the gap to bring the bike home for the win at the end of the eight laps.

Later in the day he lined up for another front row start and once again pulled out a comfortable 11 second gap over Smith to take his second win of the day.

Knowing he had to put in some fast laps to qualifying for a good start to Sunday’s two races, Jenkins pushed on to record a 1m 47s lap which secured him a second row start to the next race and first in his class.

After working out the points he realised he could clinch the championship in Sunday’s first race if he finished first or second. As the lights went out he pulled away to take a comfortable 13 second lead over Smith which he maintained to the chequered flag.

He said: “Coming round Barn Corner to take the chequered flag and seeing my pit board with “P1 2022” made every moment throughout the year worth it.”

As champion elect Jenkins went out in the final race with a big smile on his face and once again pulled away into a comfortable lead and crossed the finish line for first place making it four out of four over the two days.

In his rookie year Jenkins has been a revelation, taking 19 wins, five seconds and five third places plus one DNF in the 30 races on his way to winning the championship and said: “I just want to say a big thank you to all my family and friends who came to support me all weekend and throughout the year. We’ve had some ups and downs but managed to pull through. Winning the championship on my Grandad’s 76th birthday was extra special.

“A very big thank you to Roy Ridealgh at RP Motorsport for all the support throughout the year alongside Lee Jenkins and Charlotte for always being there every step of the way.