Kyle Jenkins (left) in action at Donington Park. Photo: Cuddy Photography.

But he did go on to take four podium finishes to his races and remains in charge at the top of the rider standings.

Jenkins explained: “Friday’s test day started off wet and within two laps I found myself doing back flips into the gravel! Luckily the bike didn't suffer major damage and we were able to get back on track ready for the next session but I lost valuable track time on an unfamiliar track which didn't help my cause.”

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Saturday qualifying session was a struggle for the young rookie as his class was out on track with the 50cc and 125cc classes, so within a lap he was already lapping the slower traffic. But he ended the session in second place in his class and was to start his first race from ninth on the mixed grid of Freshman riders and the Seniors 500 class riders.

As the lights went out for the start of the first race Jenkins got a good start and took the lead in his class which he held in the early laps. But he encountered a lapped rider who cut across his line causing him to drop back to third place.

He persevered and pulled himself back up to second place at the last corner on the final lap to cross the finish line in second place just 0.018s away from the win.

In the second race Jenkins didn’t get a clean start and as he was on the inside he was unable to carry sufficient speed into the first corner. Nonetheless he had some good battles with the senior riders and completed the race in second place once again.

Race three on the Sunday started well and Jenkins anticipated the lights to perfection to became embroiled in a four-way battle for position throughout the ten lap affair but found himself involved with a senior rider on the final lap and was pushed onto the grass dropping places to finish third.

In the final race Jenkins secured his best start of the weekend and entered into a fierce battle for position. He had a comfortable lead on the last lap but luck was not with him and his bike suffered a mechanical failure causing it to lose power and he dropped back to cross the finish line in third place.

These four results gave Jenkins 72 championship points which bring his total to 440 with a 30 point advantage at the top of the standings. For his efforts over the weekend Jenkins won the Rider of the Day Award.

He said: “Thank you to all friends and family who came to support me; unfortunately not the results we wanted but at least we’re still bringing in some points. Big thanks to Roy Ridealgh at RP motorsport, Lee Jenkins, Charlotte Thurston, Cuddy Photography for the amazing photos, 151s, Olivers Motorcycles Ltd, Nick Smith Designs, Caffe cream bike night Bourne. I am looking forward to Anglesey where we’ll be back in fighting form.”