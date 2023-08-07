Kyle stays in second after Brands Hatch displays

Ruskington’s Kyle Jenkins rode to three podium finishes at Brands Hatch in round six of the No Limits CB500 championship to consolidate his second place in the rider standings with two rounds remaining.

​Having claimed two fourths and a third at Anglesey in the previous round but crashed out in the final race, Jenkins was determined to do well at Brands Hatch and completed his qualifying in second place to start the first of his four races at the Kent circuit from the middle of the front row.

As the race got underway on Saturday he settled into a strong second place which he held until Rian Galvin made his pass stick and demoted Jenkins to third on lap four of seven where he remained to the finish.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Starting the second race on Sunday morning once again from the front row Jenkins was quick off the mark and moved straight into second place on the opening lap. He became embroiled in a three way battle for the lead with just half a second covering the top three riders.

The trio pulled clear of the following pack of riders to fight it out for the win. It was exciting to watch, especially when they encountered the first of the back markers, but they all made it safely through with Jenkins recording the fastest lap of the race on lap eight.

Once again the back markers came into play on the final corner of the race but Jenkins held his position and crossed the finish line in second place just 0.6s away from Ricky Martin who claimed the win.

Starting the third race from pole position, Jenkins once again entered into a four way battle for the lead. He led the field through the first half of the race before being pushed back to second as they negotiated their way through the back markers on lap seven and on the final lap Jenkins didn't get a smooth passage through and crossed the finish line in fourth place.

Advertisement

Advertisement

By the time the riders took to the grid for the final race it was raining and this played nicely into Jenkins’ hands as he goes well in the wet. He was third on the first lap but it was very close and he briefly took the lead on lap four but was beaten back to second one lap later. But on the final lap there was nothing between him and Martin and it could have gone either way as they approached the finish line.

But it was Martin who claimed the win by the narrowest of margins, just 0.012s separating the two machines.