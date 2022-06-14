Lancasters on target for victory - croquet news

Sports news.

Teams have been asked to give themselves a nickname and, in honour of 617 Squadron, who flew from RAF Woodhall Spa, the side took on the moniker The Lancasters.

A second team will be known as The Mosquitoes.

The match against Boston turned out to be a little one sided as Boston play mainly doubles and this was their Achilles heel.

Whilst technically capable the visitors often found it difficult to engineer scoring opportunities in the way that the home players did.

The final score was 13-1.

Spa were in action again against Leicester.

Bob Scott scored the winning hoop but this was a much closer-fought match and the final score did not truly reflect this.

However, WSCC won 8-4.

The winning streak was broken when the team played away at Branston’s The Braves.

The team was depleted by Covid andSpa fielded a couple of players new to competition.

However, they acquitted themselves very well and had respectable scores, but the team lost 11-3.

For the Platinum Jubilee the club joined in the festivities offered by Jubilee Park with a taster session and competition for visitors.

Almost 50 people tried their skills at croquet with Ian Wilson winning an Amazon voucher for successfully navigating a course of five hoops with just 14 strokes and a tie-break shot finishing 15 inches from the pin.