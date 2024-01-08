Late try secures a Market Rasen & Louth victory

Market Rasen win late on.

Rasen controlled the play from the outset with accurate passing and powerful running. They were denied an early score when Tommy Stephens slipped and knocked on when set to put Lloyd Buck in for a try, but it took nearly 20 minutes for the hosts to even get into the Rasen half.

However, a penalty to Burton gave them a line-out on Rasen’s 10m line and a well drilled catch and drive saw them over for the first score of the day which was converted.

After defending for ten minutes or so Rasen began to regain the upper hand and a couple of jinking runs from Ed Nichols and Buck saw the ball taken on by Stephens and eventually Ben Youngs crashed over for an unconverted try.

Rasen began the second-half well and eventually a scrum penalty saw them lead by one point.

A clearance by Burton then saw full-back Harry Lightfoot make a scything run out of defence. Rasen now worked their way into the Burton 22 resulting in a Rasen line-out 5m out. Offside by Burton gave Rasen another shot at goal which extended the lead.

From the restart Burton pressured Rasen and quick ball resulted in the winger sliding over in the corner to regain the lead again by one point.

Rasen were determined to lay siege to the Burton line but were running out of time. A penalty kick at goal built up everyone’s hopes but sadly went just wide. Rasen just could not to find a chink in Burton;s defensive armour.