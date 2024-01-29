Leadenham's Ross ​Booth gets England hockey call-up

Ross Booth will play for England in 2024.

Ross Booth, 34, is a personal trainer and started playing hockey at the age of 14, competing for Peterborough for nine years, Loughborough for four years and his current club Lindum Lincoln for the last three years.

He has also been captain of Lincolnshire for four years and was coach of Leadenham Hockey Club for nine years.

He has been selected in the 2024 squad to play in matches taking place in Scotland, Germany and at the World Cup in Cape Town, South Africa, where England will be aiming to defend their title in October.

The England Men’s 035s team are the current European and World Cup gold medallists, having won the World Cup in 2022 and more recently the European Cup in 2023.