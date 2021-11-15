Leaders in the driving seat as Louth Snooker League reached halfway point

Snooker news.

It's the half-way point in the T. Marris Carpets Louth Snooker League and NT Shaw of Louth are in the driving seat after victory over title rivals, writes Jack Westerby.

They will start the second half of the season as leaders after this thrilling 9-3 home win over title rivals Dales Poultry & Game.

They were soon sat comfortably with Ian Cook and Tom Garlick both winning which left the visitors looking at another heavy away defeat, which was compounded when Craig Machin added to the score to give his side a two points advantage at the top.

Sibjon Builders' hopes of challenging the top spot were dented when they were beaten 7-5 by the improving reigning champions Kitchen Solutions.

Graham Smith chipped in with a couple of frames for the home side, but they couldn't find the room for another winner and the visitors levelled through Keith Aston and continued their recent run with Mark Wordley putting the icing on the cake.

In a clash between two sides finding wins hard to come, by it was no shock to see G. Fawcett Property Maintenance and Louth Travel Centre end this one 6-6.

It was mainly draws throughout.

Ray Beszant did give the away outfit a brief lead but that was cancelled out by Derek Adlam and a share of the spoils it was.

The match between Louth Volksworld and P.H. Mountain Cardboard Services was cancelled and there was no match for Saltfleetby Snooker Club.