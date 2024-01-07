Leaders return from the break in dominant mood in Boston Indoor Bowls League

Tanya Whitmore Brown and Mark Brownand, who ran the Christmas Tournament, with the winners, Derrick Pitts, Richard Allam and Steve Wilkinson

Twenty teams entered, each playing three matches, Each team included a mix of bowlers of different ability and experience.

Derrick Pitts, Steve Wilkinson and skip Richard Allam were the only team to win all their games, ending on 28 points and a shot difference of +23. The runner’s-up, Dave Richardson, Carol Clarke and Keith Nix, lost their first game, but won the next two to finish on 24 points and +11.

The Evening League has now restarted at Boston Indoor Bowling Club after the festive period.

In the Orchard Health Group First Division, there were 6-0 wins for Invaders, Holland Fen, Strollers, Nomads and Golfers, while Parthians beat Burtons 4-2, leaving the top seven places in the table unchanged.

Invaders maintained their pre-Christmas form with two clear-cut victories over Breakaways to take all the points. The score was close on Ian Tebbs’ rink for nine ends before they pulled away to win 23-12. Scott Whyers’ rink dominated to win 30-9.

Holland Fen were too good for Royal Mail. Les Feary’s rink won 21-7, while Martin Tomlin’s game was closer to start with, before they pulled away to win 19-10.

Third-placed Strollers faced A40, sixth, to win on both rinks. The score was close on Paul Flatters’ rink at 11-7 until they finished strongly to win 24-7. Andy Warne’s rink was leading 21-8, but A40 reduced the deficit towards the end to leave the score 22-16.

Nomads, fifth, continued their good form this season to beat Dynamics in two competitive games. Mel Maddison’s rink had the lead from the fourth end, but Dynamics stayed close to them and the final score was 16-13. Derek Smith’s rink trailed 8-14, then reduced the deficit to 16-17, before finishing with 7 shots over the final two ends to win 23-17.

The surprise result of the round was the 6-0 win by Golfers, low down in the table, over IBC who are fourth. Both rinks were tight, with Golfers holding their nerve at the end to post wins of 15-11 for David Marshall and 17-16 for Graham Scarboro.

Parthians beat Burtons 4-2, with Richard Keeling’s rink winning well at 31-11. On the other rink, Burtons lead Margaret Daubney was outstanding, ably supported by Mandy Cook and Chris Hill as they dominated the game and built an 18-5 advantage. Parthians finished well, but fell just short, the final score being 18-17.

In Cammacks Division Two, Desperados, Optimists, Amateurs, Vikings and Shipmates all had winning starts to the second half of the competition.

Desperados, who are second, met title contenders Central, fifth, to win 4-2. The rink with Howard Williams, John Hodgson and Adam Hodgson were in complete command to run out 25-4 winners.