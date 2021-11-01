Leaders thrashed to see new outfit at the top of Louth Snooker League

Sport news.

What a week it was in the T. Marris Carpets Louth Snooker League as NT Shaw of Louth went into reverse with a 10-2 thrashing at the now joint-top Saltfleetby Snooker Club, writes Jack Westerby.

Dales Poultry & Game fell fowl as PH Mountain Cardboard Services wrapped up 11, Kitchen Solutions found the right ingredients for success and Louth Volksworld are still motoring nicely with a draw at joint-top Sibjon Builders.

In a clash that was expected to be close, Saltfleetby are now joint top of the league after finishing miles ahead of their visitors NT Shaw, who started play as leaders but are now in third.

It was all one-way from break-off with Ray Wright and Jim Langdale putting their side four to the good.

A couple of drawn games were to follow, but this only temporarily put the brakes on this overwhelming victory with Ian Hopkinson and Russell Brooks leaving their opponents in the backseat.

PH Mountain Cardboard Services beat Dales Poultry & Game 11-1. The visitors had been showing some fine form recently but they were de-ducked of points in this encounter with them falling fowl to the hosts best performance of the season to lift them up to fifth.

John Mountain and Matt Chandler led the way with Sam Done adding to the scoring and the seal of approval was boxed up by both Tom Melin and Sid Bett as Mark Storey grabbed the consolation frame for the well stuffed away side.

Defending champions Kitchen Solutions have the winning recipe as they had their visitors in a right old stew, beating G. Fawcett Property Maintenance 8-4.

Mark Wordley and Rod Dodge set the table for the hosts who, despite being pegged back by Graham Evison, were not to be denied.

They restored their healthy lead through Dan Hufton to dish up a comfortable win as the away outfit sink to joint bottom as their recent poor run continues.

Sibjon Builders and Louth Volksworld drew 6-6.

This match was a test of the visitors' recent improvement and they will be satisfied with a draw a result that lifts them up to fourth, just five points behind their joint top opponents but with a game in hand.

Steve Kemplay and Dave Johnson were the two marksmen for the hosts who were looking to be sole leaders, but they were denied by Ray Burkitt and Simon Godfrey and a draw turned out to be a fair result.