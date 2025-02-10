​League leaders see off Market Rasen & Louth

Market Rasen & Louth fell just short.

​League leaders Belgrave proved too strong for hosts Market Rasen & Louth RUFC on Saturday as they ran out 26-19 winners at Willingham Road.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Rasen knew it would be a tough encounter and so it proved, the hosts knowing they would have to be at the top of their game to counter Belgrave’s onslaught.

Again Rasen were suffering from injuries to key players and unavailability of others, but started strongly from the kick off and some aggressive attacks were beginning to make inroads through the Belgrave defence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hosts took the lead when a determined run up the wing by Liam Dufton set the flow of play by Rasen from one side of the pitch to the other, taken on by the Rasen back line and finished off by Matt Dean powering over for Rasen’s first try, converted by captain Spen Holvey.

From the restart a break through the middle of the Belgrave back division by Harry Lightfoot ended with the supporting Matt Dean scoring the second try, again converted by Holvey.

Belgrave responded with their first try following a line-out, it being converted, but then Rasen secured a scrappy line-out ball and a jinking run through the middle of the Belgrave defence by Will Day saw him stopped just short but Sam Lempard was on hand to take the ball through the defenders and secure Rasen’s third try.

Belgrave responded again with a converted try under the posts as Rasen led 19-14 at the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Belgrave started the second-half strongly and they soon got their third try, unconverted, and with the scores level Rasen couldn’t quite do enough to get themselves back in front, and a minute before full-time Belgrave snatched the win when they breached the defence following a clean take from a line-out, the conversion signalling the end of the game.

This weekend Market Rasen & Louth are at home again, this time to Loughborough, kick off 2.15​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​