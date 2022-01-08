Lincolnshire American football academy looking for new youngsters

The Lincolnshire Bombers under 16s in action.

The Lincolnshire Bombers Academy return to training this Sunday hoping to build on previous successes.

The American football academy has gone from strength to strength in recent years, making the play-offs regularly and having a succession of players selected for the U16s and U19s national team.

Academy head coach Alan Chambers is looking forward to the new season.

"I am very proud of the strides the academy has made in recent years, but we are ambitious and want to continue to grow the sport and the team," he said.

"We have a strong core of players at U16s and U19s and I am expecting good things this year, but we still need recruit new players throughout the season to keep improving and be competitive."

The academy meets at 9.30am every Sunday at Monks Abbey Sports Field, Greetwell Road, Lincoln for youngsters aged 13 to 18.

Youngsters trying the sport out do not need their own kit.

Off the field success has it’s own difficulties with academy struggling financially following Covid and needing more help with coaching and in management with vacancies including roles in media, welfare, a game day manager and kit manager.