Lincolnshire Bombers Academy preparing for new season

The Bombers' under 19s.

The Lincolnshire Bombers Academy’s Covid delayed 2021 season will start at the end of June 2021 and training is now in full swing.

The academy has doubled its number of coaches in the off season and is keen to build on its success in reaching the play-offs in each of the last three years.

Looking forward to the 2021 season, academy director Alan Chambers said “It is very exciting to be back at training.

The under 16s' defence.

"We have had to adapt of course by limiting contact during training to ensure we are Covid compliant but the sessions have been fun and I am confident already that we will be a force to be reckoned with this season.

"Our only concern is the lack of opportunities to recruit during Covid as we need to keep refreshing the talent pool.

"We are hopeful with the season starting at the end of June and Covid restrictions relaxing we will see an increase in new faces over the next couple of months.”

The Academy trains on at Lincoln's Greetwell Field - opposite Lincoln Hospital - every Sunday between 9.30am and 12.30pm, with groups for under 17s and 19s.

The under 19s in action.

New players in both age groups get first shot at renting equipment, so if you don’t have the kit already costs can be kept to a minimum.

The formation of the Bombers originated back in the 1980s when NFL popularity in the UK was high.

​While many sides have since folded, the Bombers reemerged in 2005 to take on their current form and provide a home for American Football fans right across the region.

The academy was formed in 2015 and caters for players between the ages of 13 to 19 years.

They have a successful record in making the playoffs in each of the last three years and producing talented players, including GB players.

The under 17s play a five versus five format of the game and the season is made up of four tournaments, with the top team going to the National Finals and the second placed team going into the Plate Finals.