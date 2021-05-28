Lincolnshire Bombers Academy teams gearing up for new season

The under 19s in action.

Youngsters in the Lincolnshire Bombers American Football Academy are preparing for a new campaign.

The U16s will play in the North East conference against Sheffield Giants, Frickley Saints and Scunthorpe Alphas while the U19s will face Chester Romans, Scunthorpe Alphas and Wigan Bandits.

The U16s play a five-versus-five format and each team hosts a home tournament with every team playing each other, making six games in all.

For the U19s its a seven-a-side competition.

Alan Chambers, U16s head coach, said: “We can’t wait for the tournaments to start and are excited to be hosting the first one for the conference in only four weeks.

"Our preparation is going well but we are still looking to strengthen the squad and encourage anyone interested in joining to contact us through our Facebook page: The Lincolnshire Bombers American Football Youth.”

U19s head coach Steve Blackburn added: "We are really seeing the benefit of strong U16s teams over the last couple years and I am bullish that we will have a very good season.

"We are always looking for new recruits to add to our squad though.”

The Lincolnshire Bombers American Football Academy trains at Greetwell Field (opposite Lincoln Hospital), Greetwell Road, Lincoln, every Sunday between 9.30am and 12.30pm.