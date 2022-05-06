Lincolnshire Bombers hosting action-packed day of American football

The under 16s' round robin tournament’s breathless pace starts with the Bombers playing local rivals Scunthorpe Alphas at noon, followed by Gateshead Senators at 1.30pm and Yorkshire Assassins at 3pm.
The Bombers will face a stern test against strong opposition but expectations are high with the Bombers having a tough and well drilled squad.
Full schedule: Noon - Lincolnshire Bombers v Scunthorpe Alphas, Yorkshire Assassins v Gateshead Senators; 1.30pm - Lincolnshire Bombers v Gateshead Senators, Yorkshire Assassins v Scunthorpe Alphas; 3pm - Lincolnshire Bombers v Yorkshire Assassins, Gateshead Senators v Scunthorpe Alphas.
Academy head coach Alan Chambers said: "I can’t wait to for the tournament to begin.
"The players have worked hard and are ready.
"The opposition will be tough but the pre-season has gone well and I have high expectations.
"We are really hoping for a good turnout from supporters to cheer on their local team."