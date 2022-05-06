Lincolnshire Bombers hosting action-packed day of American football

The Bombers are ready for action.

The under 16s' round robin tournament’s breathless pace starts with the Bombers playing local rivals Scunthorpe Alphas at noon, followed by Gateshead Senators at 1.30pm and Yorkshire Assassins at 3pm.

The Bombers will face a stern test against strong opposition but expectations are high with the Bombers having a tough and well drilled squad.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Full schedule: Noon - Lincolnshire Bombers v Scunthorpe Alphas, Yorkshire Assassins v Gateshead Senators; 1.30pm - Lincolnshire Bombers v Gateshead Senators, Yorkshire Assassins v Scunthorpe Alphas; 3pm - Lincolnshire Bombers v Yorkshire Assassins, Gateshead Senators v Scunthorpe Alphas.

Academy head coach Alan Chambers said: "I can’t wait to for the tournament to begin.

"The players have worked hard and are ready.

"The opposition will be tough but the pre-season has gone well and I have high expectations.