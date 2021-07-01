Lincolnshire Bombers U16s impress at first tournament of season

The Bombers' U16s began well.

Lincolnshire Bombers U16s welcomed the Sheffield Giants, Frickley Saints and Scunthorpe Alphas to Lincoln on Saturday for their first tournament of the new season.

The Bombers enjoyed a fantastic tournament, despite only having seven players and playing teams with up to three times that number, leaving with a win, draw and loss.

A 12-0 defeat to Scunthorpe was followed by a 26-0 victory over Frickley and a scoreless draw with Sheffield.

Head coach Alan Chambers said “Every player stepped up and played their part this weekend and so it would be unfair to single out any individual player.

"I was particularly proud of the goal line stand in the final minutes against the most successful and largest team, Sheffield Giants, who were going for a clean sweep of wins.

"After this weekend it is clear we can beat any team in our conference and we will be looking to challenge for the conference title.”

The Bombers are increasing their recruitment efforts by offering introductory sessions to American Football for schools and want to hear from any junior or senior school interested in Lincolnshire Bombers American Football Academy.

Next up for the U16s is away tournament at Sheffield on July 17 while the senior team play their first game of the season this Sunday against Nottingham Caesars.