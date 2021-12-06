Lincolnshire Bombers youngsters called up to Great Britain squads

Sam Gair.

Two members of the Lincolnshire Bombers Academy have been selected for Great Britain squads.

Sam Gair, 16, and 15-year-old Rory Humphries have been called up to the under 19s and under 16s national teams respectively following trials in Bristol.

This builds on the success of the Bombers' academy in recent years with a previous number of players making the GB squad, most notably Elliot Harvey, who is still the last player to score a touchdown for the under 19s team in a competitive match.

Sam is a defensive lineman and was captain of the under 16s team before moving to the under 19s at the end of last season while Rory is a defensive back for the under 16s.

Head coach Alan Chambers said: "The whole club is very proud of the players on this great achievement, although I am not surprised at all.

"Both players are very competitive and skillful but also leaders on and off the pitch who carried a very inexperienced under 16s to team to success last year.

"So it was no surprise that they achieved GB selection at such an early age in respective age groups.

"I am extremely proud of the Bombers Academy’s reputation for developing young players in a safe and fun environment with a strong team first ethos."

Lincolnshire Bombers Academy restart training on January 9 at Greetwell Field, every Sunday between 9.30am and noon.

New players are welcome at anytime and do not need any kit to come down and have a go.