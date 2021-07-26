Lincolnshire coach plays part in Team GB's first gold of Tokyo 2020

Adam Peaty celebrates winning gold. Photo: Getty Images

Adam Peaty struck 100m breastroke gold in the Tokyo pool to become the first-ever British swimmer to successfully defend an Olympic title.

He also claimed the first top-of-the-podium slot for his country at this year's Games as he clocked 57.37.

However, playing their part in Peaty's success is his longstanding coach Melanie Marshall.

The 39-year-old, from Wrangle, is herself a former Olympian, having competed at Athens 2004 and Beijing 2008.

After wining gold Peaty was asked whether he had spoken to his family back home, including son George, and namechecked his coach, who has overseen his career at City of Derby and Loughborough National Swimming Centre.

"I haven't rung him yet. He's probably somewhere with his two teeth I guess," Peaty told the BBC.

"I hope he was watching. Mel said coming into these Games that it doesn't matter what happens - these moments are immortal. I'll take these moments for the rest of my life, and George will look at these and go, 'how did I do that'?"