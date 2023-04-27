Lincolnshire enjoys a weekend of rain free cricket with wins for Lindum, Grantham, Bourne, Market Deeping and Sleaford

Saturday and Sunday saw cricket being played across Lincolnshire for the first time since last weekend’s stuttering start where only a handful of games were possible due to the rain.

In League cricket all 5 scheduled Premier League games took place with Lindum, Grantham, Bourne, Market Deeping and Sleaford registering early season wins.

Across the county’s feeder leagues it was a similar picture with the vast majority of games reaching a conclusion. Barton Town, Scunthorpe and Scothern got their campaigns off to winning starts in the premier division of the Lincolnshire County League and in the South Lincs & Border Championship, Moulton Harrox, Skegness, Sleaford (2nds), Long Sutton, Orton Park and Woodhall Spa (2nds) registered early season victories.

At a county level, Lincolnshire travelled to Hitchin CC to take on Hertfordshire in back to back T20 matches. In the first, Lincolnshire started well with openers Jaden Fell and Jack Timby settling early and attacking from the start. Fell (39) became the first victim whilst fellow opener Timby, the main contributor in Lincolnshire’s total of 157 reached 61 from 42 balls. In response the Hertfordshire batters struck a similarly aggressive tempo and chased down the total with 9 balls to spare. None of the Lincolnshire bowlers were able to stem the flow and some big hitting, which saw the home side hit 11 sixes, got Hertfordshire over the line.

Jack Timby in action for Lincolnshire CCC.

The second game saw Lincolnshire bat first for the second time. Fell (38) again looked threatening and contributions from the middle order, Ben Wright (40) and Nic Keast (28) saw Lincolnshire reach 169. In reply Hertfordshire found the early going tough and some miserly bowling from debutant Alex King (3 overs for 13) curtailed the rate. From there however Hertfordshire built momentum and some hard hitting from the middle order saw the home side over the line with 1 ball to spare.

Over at Skegness CC, Lincolnshire’s women’s county side welcomed Huntingdonshire. Both T20’s were low scoring thrillers. In the first, Lincolnshire posted 90 from the allotted overs, thanks in a large part to Millie Greenwood (24) and Emily Hill (14). In reply the Hunts batters found life similarly tough. Caitlin Phillips and Abigail Hannan both picked up 2 wickets in Lincolnshire’s first victory of 2023 as Hunts fell 8 runs short.

The second game was almost a mirror image, this time it was Lincolnshire’s first innings that closed on 82. Lilimae Severn registered the highest individual score of the day with 38. Lincolnshire’s bowling again proved difficult to get away and Huntingdonshire had to scrap for every run. Despite the best efforts of Kate Williams who claimed 2 wickets and debutant Lauren Tuffrey bowling her 3 overs for just 4 runs, Huntingdonshire got home in the last over.

One win for each side and lots of positives to take into the rest of the season.

You can watch LCCC men’s 1st XI in action next at Woodhall Spa CC on Sunday 30th April as they take on Suffolk in 2 T20 matches. The first game starts at 11am and entry is free.