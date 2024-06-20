Lincolnshire FA cash boost aims to reinvest back into the sport

Cash help is available to grassroots clubs around Lincolnshire.

As part of a commitment to supporting football within the county, Lincolnshire FA is reinvesting back into the game with its The Return To Football Fund.

One of the focus areas is traditional male football. An investment fund has been launched, aimed at supporting the retention of existing and the development of new adult male teams.

The scheme provides grants of £150 to clubs with male teams to support meeting essential start-up costs such affiliation, insurance, league entry fees, pitch hire, training venues and new kit and equipment costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This fund is to support the retention of current adult male teams but also to encourage the sustainable development towards further seasons such as gaining the accreditation status if they haven’t already.

£150 available to all eligible clubs;

- For accredited clubs this can be paid in full upon completion of affiliation

- For non-accredited clubs £100 will be paid upon completion of affiliation and upon accredited status confirmation the additional £50 can be paid

There are a number of eligibility criteria that clubs must meet in order to be able to apply for the funding such as;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clubs must have a minimum of 1x and a maximum of 3x adult men’s team playing 11v11 football in a competitive league structure.

No teams within the club have received a sanction for reaching the threshold for Respect 10 during 2023/24 season.

For the full list of criteria please see the below document.

This funding can be spent where the clubs see fit in order to support its development such as Training / Match Day Facility Hire or items that improve matchday experience [respect barriers] or Kit & Equipment Costs. Alternatively, this may be used to cover the already paid for affiliation instead this is completely down to where the club feels this will support best.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This fund will be open from today until the 31st August for clubs to apply for. Clubs can apply before or after their affiliation has been completed but all funding will be paid post affiliation to ensure the criteria has been met.