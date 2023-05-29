Lincolnshire golf coach Lee Cardy earns PGA honours

​Lee Cardy, 29, was the assistant PGA professional at Kenwick Park Golf Club in Louth for five years between 2017 and 2022, and now coaches golf from Pro Zone Golf, an indoor state-of-the-art Trackman studio on Grimsby Enterprise Village and at Woodhall Spa.

He won two awards from his time of study at Kenwick Park having graduated as a PGA professional – the PGA Trainee of the Year 2022 and the Golf Pride Custom Fitting and Equipment Technology Award, the only two awards available except top female, out of 240 trainees across Great Britain and Ireland.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In recognition of the awards he won £3,500 from Titleist, £1,500 from Golf Pride and a club sponsorship from Titleist.

Lee Cardy with one of his trophies.

He received the awards at a special ceremony at the University of Birmingham where more than 100 graduates from 2022 and 2023 celebrated their success and achievements with family and friends as they were officially welcomed into PGA Membership.

The historic Great Hall at the heart of the university campus proved to be a fitting setting as graduates were joined by family, friends and staff in what remains one of the most important dates in the PGA calendar.

Lee said: “I’m really proud to be the 2022 PGA Trainee of the Year. I’ve been fairly academic since college. I work hard at what I do but it’s definitely unexpected to pick up the 2022 award.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I was lucky in that I had already studied subjects already like business. I was interested in that subject, but not to the same level that I am at golf, which is my passion.

"I was learning about getting better at golf and helping other people get better too. I thoroughly enjoyed putting into the practice the learnings and tried to make myself and others get better at golf coaching.”