Lincolnshire lose six wickets for just two runs in defeat to Norfolk

Lincolnshire were beaten by seven wickets after a major collapse

Lincolnshire had started in great shape after opening pair of Joe Kendall and Championship debutant, Jaden Fell, put on a century opening stand in the twenty-eighth over.

Fell was first to be dismissed for a fine 64 off 116 balls, including eight fours. Kendall fell almost immediately for 61 off 103 balls, including seven fours.

Thereafter wickets fell at regular intervals with only Sam Johnson (34) making any score of note.

Lincolnshire were finally dismissed in 74 overs for 237, with Norfolk’s Ryan Findlay taking 5 for 87. This was a well below par score after the fine start by Kendall and Fell.

Norfolk’s innings commenced in similar fashion to that of Lincolnshire’s with openers Arthurton and Reynolds putting on 72 for their first wicket before Curtis Free dismissed Arthurton for 44. By close of play on day one Norfolk had reached 117 for 2, with the game in the balance.

Rain delayed the start on day two but once play got underway Lincolnshire struck quickly reducing the visitors to 160 for 6. Norfolk’s run rate fell to around one per over as they battled to stay in the game. Ryan Findlay held the lower order together before Mark Footitt removed him for 49. Norfolk batted out their 90 over allocation to finish on 238 for 8, just one run ahead. Adam Tillcock’s long spell of 40 overs gave him final figures of 4 for 86.

Lincolnshire closed the day on 76 for 2 and with the game in the balance it promised to be an interesting final day, with all results possible. Disaster struck for Lincolnshire almost immediately when play resumed.

From 83 for 2 Lincolnshire lost six wickets for the addition of only two runs. The destroyer in chief was Norfolk’s fast medium bowler, Andy Hanby, who achieved a hat-trick, all of which were caught by wicket-keeper Jack Robertson, to leave Lincolnshire on 85 for 8.

They finally stuttered to 101 all out, Hanby taking 6 for 32 and Brett Stolworthy 4 for 38.

This had been a collapse of mammoth proportions and the Norfolk pacemen had put them firmly in control. Norfolk required 101 for victory and Lincolnshire needed early wickets.

At 21 for 2 there was a slight chance of saving the game but despite a further wicket falling it was not to be as Norfolk reached their victory target for the loss of three wickets.

The visitors took 22 points from the match and Lincolnshire 5.