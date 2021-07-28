Lincolnshire Olympians continue to see action at Tokyo 2020

Shona McCallin.

Lincolnshire s Olympians continue to see action at Tokyo 2020.

Shona McCallin's ladies' hockey team made it two from two with a 4-1 victory over India in the early hours of this morning.

They began their defence of their Rio 2016 gold by beating South Africa by the same scoreline earlier in the week.

Long Sutton shooter Aaron heading finished day one of qualifying in the men's trap by finishing 28 with a score of 69 - five behind leader Abdulrahman Al Faihan.

Day two of qualification begins in the early hours of toimorrow morning.