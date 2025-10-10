Lincolnshire win county golf title for the first time

Lincolnshire's golfers celebrate their title win.

Lincolnshire won the 2025 Senior Men’s County Finals for the first time in the competition’s 20-year history, after an emotional final session at Harrogate Golf Club.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On a dramatic day where all four sides went into the day level on match points, Cheshire beat Cornwall 5.5-3.5, while Lincolnshire and Sussex battled out a nail-biter.

With both teams requiring 3.5 points from their six singles matches to win the title, Lincolnshire had to dig deep against Sussex in the final three matches and it was 67-year-old captain Richard Latham who delivered the crucial point to ensure they’d lift the trophy, after their narrow miss in 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Latham said: "It feels wonderful and means the world to everyone. Last year really hurt when we just missed out. It's been a long season to get here, we prepared well and here we are - we are champions of England and it feels very good to say that!"

Asked about his winning contribution, he added: "I did know the situation although I pretended I didn't, and I probably hit the best drive of the day I could, and the second shot just flew straight at the flag and stopped six feet from it. I knocked it in and won the match there and that was it!"

Lincolnshire teammate Adrian Allen, who was the only player of the week to win all six of his matches, added: "I don't know what the secret was, I had very good teammates and a great foursomes partner, but I had belief in the team and just had to keep on playing and keep in the zone. I'm amazed myself!

"We're going to be going back to Lincolnshire and I'm hoping Richard is going to be putting something on for us - a big celebration!"