Lincolnshire's Will Hopkins called up by England Golf for new season

Sleaford’s Will Hopkins is one of nine new names included in England Golf’s 14-player squad ahead of the new season.

Will Hopkins had a great 2023.

Hopkins, ​Eliot Baker, Ben Brown, Charlie Crockett, Matthew Dodd-Berry, Zach Little and Mark Stockdale join the squad, with Sam Easterbrook and Tyler Weaver stepping up from the England Boys’ Squad.

Six players, including Hopkins, will be UK-based while eight will receive additional support from coaches while attending their respective colleges in the USA.

From last year’s squad, John Gough, Josh Berry and Frank Kennedy have gone on to turn pro, with Berry picking up a DP World Tour Card – the second youngest ever to do so, aged just 18, behind only Rory McIlroy.

England Golf Men’s squad manager, Gareth Jenkins, said: “We have a number of new faces this year who have impressed across various championships and we’re looking forward to the year ahead where the players will receive England Golf training sessions with support from world-class coaches, and feature in competitive opportunities around the world in 2024.”

Hopkins is a member of Belton Park Golf Club and last year enjoyed top ten finishes at The Hal Williams Collegiate, The Johnnie-O at Sea Island and Tiger Intercollegiate, all in the USA. He was part of the England team which won The R&A Men’s & Women’s Home Internationals and represented Lincolnshire at the English Men’s County Finals, where he was unbeaten in all six matches played.