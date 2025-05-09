Lincs LWGA host successful championship in Louth

The Lincolnshire Women's Golf Association hosted their annual three day championship at Louth’s Kenwick Park.

The Lincolnshire Women's Golf Association hosted their annual three day championship at Louth’s Kenwick Park recently, in recognition of club member Tracey Stobart being their 2025 Captain.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lincolnshire Women's Golf Association hosted their annual three day championship at Louth’s Kenwick Park recently, in recognition of club member Tracey Stobart being their 2025 Captain.

The 36 holes qualifying round took place on Bank Holiday Monday in cold and windy conditions. The weather provided a challenge for the Counties finest women players. The main goal for competitors on day one is to finish in the top 16 to ensure progression to the knockout stages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three Kenwick members; Captain Anne Wright, junior member Abigail Scott and new member to the club, Jo Cobley all made it through to day two. Although it was Ellie Haughton from Greetham Valley who finished as the top qualifier and won the Barbara Watson and Mary Roberts Trophies in the process.

Over the next two days 16 players became just 2 for the final that took place on Wednesday afternoon between the afore mentioned Ellie Haughton and Ellise Rymer from Lincoln Golf Club. The standard of play in the final, between arguably the two strongest players in the field was sublime. It was a high quality contest befitting a final! In the end it was Ellise Rymer who was victorious by a score of 3 up with 1 hole to play.

Amongst the main championship play the LWGA held additional competitions for their Butlin Trophy and Julia Sales Trophy that attracted players from each corner of the county.

The Women's County Association were full of praise for the quality of the golf course and the hospitality shown to them by Kenwick Park and its members in what was a hugely successful 3 days for all concerned.