Lincs title race shaping up to be a thriller

Bracebridge Heath, Lindum and defending champions Scunthorpe Town all sit on 150 points each at the top of the Lincs Premier League.

It’s tight at the top in the Lincolnshire Premier League with three teams now tying for the top spot.

At the other end of the table, Nettleham and Market Deeping currently occupy the relegation places, but both have Spalding, Grimsby and Woodhall Spa in their sights, leaving Sleaford and Grantham sandwiched in the middle places.

Last weekend saw a number of close encounters and some significant victories across the league.

In arguably the pick of the day's games, Grimsby overcame Market Deeping in a high-scoring, final-over thriller.

Chasing Grimsby's first innings total of 259 (Crossley 51, Blake 41 & Cliffe 39), the game was perfectly poised going into the final over with Deeping nine wickets down with five runs required and opener Conner Gillet having just registered a splendid century.

With three balls of the innings left and Deeping requiring three runs for victory, Grimsby Town's, Quadrat Qadiri managed to find the outside edge of Gillet’s bat to finish the run chase and seal Grimsby’s third victory of the season, Gillet last man out for 107 in what was ultimately a loss for the visitors.

Elsewhere, Bracebridge Heath’s fine early season form came to an end at the hands of Grantham CC, Grantham successfully chasing down Bracebridge’s first innings total of 212 for the loss of four wickets.

Burghley Park, new to the league this year, were edged out by Lindum.

A fine century from Burghley Parks, Simon Foster was largely to thank for a first innings total of 277.

Foster found some late-order support from Alex Ashwin, whose 78 from 29 balls featured 7 sixes.

In reply, Lindum timed the chase to perfection asd contributions from Brindle (44), Cook (44), Scully (55) and Hall (42) saw Lindum home in the 47th over.

Scunthorpe Town kept their title defence on track with a win over Nettleham.

Scunthorpe’s overseas star Pryanshhu Khaduri continued his stellar season with a superb 78, which proved to be the significant contribution as Scunthorpe overcame Nettleham’s first innings total of 226.

Bourne overpowered Spalding in another of the day's successful run chases, successfully chasing down Spalding 228 for the loss of eight wickets.

And in the final game of the day, Sleaford chased down Woodhall Spa’s 182 for the loss of four wickets, Sleaford’s overseas star from New Zealand, Callum McLachan top-scoring with 57.

You can follow all the Premier League action on the league's PlayCricket website - www.lcbpl.play-cricket.com.

Senior county cricket across Lincolnshire men’s and women’s programmes took a weekend off this weekend, both sides are back in action this coming Sunday.